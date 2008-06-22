The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rumour: Infinity Ward Working on Sci-Fi Title

An alleged insider allegedly with Infinity Ward allegedly told TalkPlayStation.com that the Call of Duty 4 developer is "currently working on a new sci-fi title". And then they clam up pretty fast, saying no more info is on the way and, conveniently, we "may or may not announce it at E3".

So there's a 50 percent chance this tip's got legs. As in, they're either making the game, or not. Computerandvideogames.com goes so far as to speculate it's a CoD/SciFi shooter. Granted, CoD is the studio's only title but come on. That's still like saying the guy that brought you "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is now making an Indiana Jones movie with aliens in it. Oh wait ...

COD4 Developers Making Sci-Fi Title [TalkPlayStation.com via Computerandvideogames.com]

  Grimmie Boy Guest

    This could be helpful, but if you play CoD 4 on xboxlive, they have a lil message board that updates players....And recently they have had a ad for hiring new team memebers, and it says at the top of the lil paige: Infinity Ward/LucasArts!!! I know Pandemic isn't doing BattleFront n-e-more, sooooo????
    A StarWars Battlefront game with Infinity Ward's CoD 4 graphics would be mind numbing..Just A Hunch!!!

