Rumour: Lucasarts Sackings To Impact Upcoming Projects (Incl. KOTOR 3, Indy, Wii Lightsabre Game)

We've continued to receive e-mails throughout the day from folks who it seems are now formerly in the employ of Lucasarts, telling us this and that about the circumstances behind their departure from the company. But few are as revealing as one we were sent earlier this evening. One former employee has told us not only how he was immediately sacked after six years of service, but how wide-ranging the layoffs appear to be, and the impact they'll supposedly have on many of Lucasart's upcoming projects. Projects like KOTOR 3, a Wii Star Wars title and the non-Lego Indiana Jones game.