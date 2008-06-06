Rumour: LucasArts Sees Massive Layoffs

We've heard from multiple sources today that LucasArts has laid off approximately 50-100 of its employees, including a handful of higher profile names like VP of Product Development Peter Hirschmann. The move comes just a few days after the publisher and developer released LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures on multiple platforms and four months after the departure of LucasArts president Jim Ward.
When Ward resigned, the company citied "personal reasons," but an alleged and anonymous LucasArts employee later suggested in a post on Gamasutra that Ward may have been pressured to leave, pointing to differing philosophies within the company.
That anonymous poster wrote "There are some that believe that more money can be made by licensing the SW and Indiana Jones IP to third party developers than through in-house development," hinting that the change in leadership "could spell trouble for the LucasArts division."
Ward was replaced by interim president Howard Roffman until former EA COO Darrell Rodriguez was named president in April. Whether the rumoured layoffs are part of a plan to reorganise LucasArts development is unknown.
We've contacted LucasArts for clarification and comment, but did not hear back as of press time.
It's true. My husband was one of the 100 (or so) given the boot. No official explanation has been given as of yet.
But, it does seem likely that with the new guy there from EA, and Spielberg having just shipped a title with EA, that Lucas may start outsourcing SW to EA or other 3rd-party developers.
The super shitty part is being totally blindsided by it and given only 2 weeks' severance. And a lot of the cuts were likely more political- than performance-based, which is sadly often the case.
