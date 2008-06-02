Rumour: Nov. 16 is Your Gears 2 Drop Date

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Joystiq reports that, at the Wizard World convention in Philadelphia, Lester Speight — aka Gears of War's "Cole Train" — gave a wink-nudge tip that Nov. 16 will be the release date for for Gears of War 2. Quoth Joystiq:

[Speight]who voiced Gears of War's "Cole Train", recently made an appearance at the TriForce panel at Wizard World to shoot the breeze about the company's line of GoW-related replicas. When asked about the sequel's release date, the TriForce crew remained tight lipped, though Rasta suggested asking him again on November 16.

Sounds specific enough to me. The tip came in via David Hinkle of DS and Wii Fanboy. They're pursuing. We will too as soon as more is known.

Rumour: Voice of 'Cole Train' suggests November 16 release for Gears of War 2 [Joystiq]

