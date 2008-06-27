Sacred 2 Coming To PS3

While we knew the sequel to Ascaron Entertainment's 2004 PC action RPG Sacred was coming to the Xbox 360 and PC later this year, those sneaky developers have just revealed that they've been working on a version of the game for the PlayStation 3 for the past year.
"Role-playing game enthusiasts have always been strongly represented on the PLAYSTATION® platforms, and we are delighted to offer a version of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel for the PlayStation® 3", said Heiko tom Felde, Managing Director of ASCARON ENTERTAINMENT GmbH. "We've been working on this version for more than a year, and can now proudly reveal it and its new features, to an entirely new audience".
Featuring enhanced graphics and controls designed from the ground up around the PS3 controller, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel could be a lovely bit of relief for RPG-starved PS3 owners.
Ascaron Entertainment Announces Sacred 2: Fallen Angel for the PlayStation® 3
Hamburg, Germany - June 26 2008 - ASCARON ENTERTAINMENT GmbH, one of Europe's leading game developers, today announced that the PLAYSTATION® 3 version of their upcoming action RPG, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel will hit retail shelves this fall.
"Role-playing game enthusiasts have always been strongly represented on the PLAYSTATION® platforms, and we are delighted to offer a version of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel for the PlayStation® 3," said Heiko tom Felde, Managing Director of ASCARON ENTERTAINMENT GmbH. "We've been working on this version for more than a year, and can now proudly reveal it and its new features, to an entirely new audience."
This version of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel will feature enhanced graphics, 5.1 Channel Dolby™ Surround Sound and support drop-in cooperative play, as well as other multiplayer gaming modes via the Internet. The game also features two-player shared-screen gaming on one console - players simply pick up a controller, press "Start" and join their friends. Players can save their characters and use them in all game modes - allowing the same character to be used both in single-player or multiplayer modes, accumulating experience and loot seamlessly. The controls and interface have been developed from scratch for the PLAYSTATION 3 to ensure fluid and intuitive game play optimised for the platform throughout.
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel is an action RPG which features a huge, seamless and living world spanning over 22 square miles of hand-crafted terrain, top-notch 3D graphics and online "hot swap" cooperative play with monsters that dynamically adjust to party strength for a consistent challenge. For more information about Sacred 2, slated to ship world-wide for PLAYSTATION 3 in Fall 2008, please visit http://www.sacred2.com.
i hate you all from what i have been reading, go injoy your games instead of bitching about ones you don't have.