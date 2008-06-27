Sacred 2 Coming To PS3

While we knew the sequel to Ascaron Entertainment's 2004 PC action RPG Sacred was coming to the Xbox 360 and PC later this year, those sneaky developers have just revealed that they've been working on a version of the game for the PlayStation 3 for the past year.

"Role-playing game enthusiasts have always been strongly represented on the PLAYSTATION® platforms, and we are delighted to offer a version of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel for the PlayStation® 3", said Heiko tom Felde, Managing Director of ASCARON ENTERTAINMENT GmbH. "We've been working on this version for more than a year, and can now proudly reveal it and its new features, to an entirely new audience".

Featuring enhanced graphics and controls designed from the ground up around the PS3 controller, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel could be a lovely bit of relief for RPG-starved PS3 owners.