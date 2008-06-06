Grand Theft Auto IV is a fantastic little game, but we'll admit that it was lacking in one thing—the ability for fire liquid sewage at pedestrians. At least, that's how the marketing team tasked with pitching Saints Row 2 is hoping we're thinking, as the violent, Volition-developed sandbox game is taking on GTA IV feature for feature, with Saints Row 2 definitely coming out on top in the poo-flinging department. We'll admit that barnstorming, cage fighting and smashing faces with guitars looks like it could fill a fun afternoon, but you'll have to judge for yourself.
Saints Row 2 Fires A Shot Across GTA IV's Bow With Sewage Hose
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Rockstar must be pooping themselves in fear, and exitement.