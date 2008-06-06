The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Saints Row 2 Fires A Shot Across GTA IV's Bow With Sewage Hose


Grand Theft Auto IV is a fantastic little game, but we'll admit that it was lacking in one thing—the ability for fire liquid sewage at pedestrians. At least, that's how the marketing team tasked with pitching Saints Row 2 is hoping we're thinking, as the violent, Volition-developed sandbox game is taking on GTA IV feature for feature, with Saints Row 2 definitely coming out on top in the poo-flinging department. We'll admit that barnstorming, cage fighting and smashing faces with guitars looks like it could fill a fun afternoon, but you'll have to judge for yourself.

Comments

  • Nathan Guest

    Rockstar must be pooping themselves in fear, and exitement.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    having a shot at GTA is a massive risk. (look at driv3r). But they pulled of a pretty exciting trailer.

    Thats cool. GTA 4 for the realistic edge, and Saints row 2 for the insane shit.

    0

