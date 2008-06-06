Saints Row 2 Fires A Shot Across GTA IV's Bow With Sewage Hose



Grand Theft Auto IV is a fantastic little game, but we'll admit that it was lacking in one thing—the ability for fire liquid sewage at pedestrians. At least, that's how the marketing team tasked with pitching Saints Row 2 is hoping we're thinking, as the violent, Volition-developed sandbox game is taking on GTA IV feature for feature, with Saints Row 2 definitely coming out on top in the poo-flinging department. We'll admit that barnstorming, cage fighting and smashing faces with guitars looks like it could fill a fun afternoon, but you'll have to judge for yourself.