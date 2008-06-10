The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Salman Rushdie Says Video Games Can Change The World

Good news! The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie believes that video games can change the world. It's always nice to see such positivity! Clearly Rushdie is an open minded man of the arts. While pitching his new book The Enchantress of Florence on a recent episode of The Colbert Report, host Stephen Colbert asked about a "wind of change" coming to the world of Islam. Rushdie, who had a fatwa issued against him by the kind of people who issue those sorts of things, sounded upbeat. Sort of.

RUSHDIE: I think the only good sign is that a lot of the younger generation in Muslim countries really wants that change. So maybe they will bring it.

COLBERT: What can we do to help? Can we send them video games?

RUSHDIE: I think video games, YouTube, you know, these are the things that will change the world. Because when people see what garbage everybody else is consuming, they want it too.

Woah! What the hell, Salman? Don't make me start filing fatwa papers against you!

The Colbert Report [Comedy Central]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles