Samba De Amigo Wii Maraca Controllers Appear

In our previous encounters with Sega, reps have told us that they were "thinking" about maraca controllers for the Wii version of Samba de Amigo. They're "looking into it," they say. Well, if this box art from UK retailer HMV is right, they're pretty much a lock. Dug up by GoNintendo, the included maracas appear to be sleeve-style attachments, not dedicated controllers similar to the ones Sega shipped alongside the Dreamcast version of Samba.

HMV is currently listing the game and maraca combo for £34.99 (about $AU 72.91 USD). We've contacted Sega to find out more and have expressed our genuine excitement, hoping that they'll get back to us sooner rather than later.

Samba De Amigo: Including Maracas [HMV via GoNintendo]

