Saturday Timewaster: Bowja the Ninja 2

It's a Saturday, I'm jetlagged, and the internet seems to be blazing with news of nothing but Diablo III; perfect time for a light and cute flash timewaster. This one is called Bowja the Ninja 2, a point and click puzzler that's nicely illustrated and oh-so-cute. Not terribly challenging, but a good thing to spend a bit with on a lazy Saturday.
Bowja the Ninja 2: In Bigman's Compound [Pencilkids via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
