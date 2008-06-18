SCEE: We're Dedicated To Our First Party Studios, No Problems Here

Following a rumour this morning that Heavenly Sword 2 had gotten the ax, possibly priming developer Ninja Theory for a break away from Sony Europe, Kotaku checked in with SCEE to see if the studio could be undergoing a change of strategy - or whether it might be facing some issues. After all, if what our inside source said about HS 2 is true, then it'd be the third project to get the kibosh recently, after Eight Days and Getaway 3.

"I think it is fair to say that we do not comment on rumour and speculation, especially about games that have never been announced", said SCEE corporate PR manager Nick Caplin.

Caplin did tell us, though, some detail behind why Eight Days and Getaway 3 were scrapped, and why we oughtn't worry about SCEE:

"Regarding 8 Days and The Getaway, we review the progress and viability of games on a regular basis taking into account feedback from within WWS [worldwide studios]and all the RHQs [regional headquarters] , and at our latest review, felt that the budget and resources required to complete these games could be more beneficial elsewhere".

Moreover, Caplin said there's no trouble on the European front. "We are still dedicated to our first-party studios and are very excited about the fantastic exclusive titles coming this year, such as LittleBigPlanet, Resistance 2 and Motorstorm: Pacific Rift, as well as some very exciting titles coming in the near future".

" Please note that LBP, Motorstorm: Pacific Rift and Killzone 2 are all from European studios", said Caplin.