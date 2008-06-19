Schizoid Coming To XBLA In July

It feels like forever since I first sat down with Torpex Games' dream team of Bill Dugan and Jamie Fristrom about how fast and easy it was to develop using Microsoft's XNA . While the initial prototype may have only taken four days, the company's first game, Schizoid, has been in the works for quite some time. Well now things are coming to a head, as Torpex has dropped us a line to let us know that Schizoid will be making its Xbox Live Arcade debut next month. While no specific date or price was mentioned, it's good to know I'm that much closer to getting my hands on the title I've been itching for since early 2007.

