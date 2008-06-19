The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Schizoid Coming To XBLA In July

It feels like forever since I first sat down with Torpex Games' dream team of Bill Dugan and Jamie Fristrom about how fast and easy it was to develop using Microsoft's XNA . While the initial prototype may have only taken four days, the company's first game, Schizoid, has been in the works for quite some time. Well now things are coming to a head, as Torpex has dropped us a line to let us know that Schizoid will be making its Xbox Live Arcade debut next month. While no specific date or price was mentioned, it's good to know I'm that much closer to getting my hands on the title I've been itching for since early 2007.

Schizoid Game Page [Torpex Games]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles