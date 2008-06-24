See Snake Bake A Cake

Snake, cake, a children's book and a naughty ending? For Kotaku After Dark? Why, it couldn't capture the spirit of the times better if it had a Zeitgeistmatron 3000. Called "Snake Bakes a Cake", it's the work of both Ms. Anne Moloney & a Mr. Foley, who somehow manage to take a charming story about baking a cake and turn it into (mildly) erotic, illustrated Metal Gear fan fiction. Being (mildly) erotic, anyone aghast at the thought of seeing Snake's derrière should probably not click through.

Untitled [Spinooti]