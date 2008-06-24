The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

See Snake Bake A Cake

Snake, cake, a children's book and a naughty ending? For Kotaku After Dark? Why, it couldn't capture the spirit of the times better if it had a Zeitgeistmatron 3000. Called "Snake Bakes a Cake", it's the work of both Ms. Anne Moloney & a Mr. Foley, who somehow manage to take a charming story about baking a cake and turn it into (mildly) erotic, illustrated Metal Gear fan fiction. Being (mildly) erotic, anyone aghast at the thought of seeing Snake's derrière should probably not click through.

Untitled [Spinooti]

Comments

  • RagnarokPwnage Guest

    Lol. That's pretty funny.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles