See Word's Spell Checker Struggle With Game Names

Seeing as I tend to write stuff like "Nintendo" and "Xbox 360" a lot, my Word spell checker's chock-full of gaming names. Call it OCD, but I can't stand those squiggly little red lines under words I know I've spelled correctly. What happens, though, when you're an Average Joe and you don't have names like "Katamari Damacy" in your spell checker, and when you see that squiggly red line, you take Microsoft's advice on how the word should be spelled? Why, you get a bunch of games with new, "correct" names, of course.



Game names corrected by spell check [GamesRadar]