See You Later Kwari!

Oh Kwari, where did you go wrong? Was it the unpronounceable name? The awful graphics? The boring gameplay? One of these, all of these - it doesn't matter now. The Micro Forte-developed online title, which tried to tempt players with its "cash for kills" design, is no more. Owner Kwari Limited has gone into receivership, which we can only assume means Kwari didn't do so well.

Can we stop with the woeful game ideas based around even crappier business models? It really doesn't help the local industry.

