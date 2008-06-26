Sega Disagrees With Nintendo's Euro Release Schedule

Whoops! Looks like Nintendo of Europe's upcoming summer (and beyond) release schedule doesn't quite line up with Sega's. The publisher tells Eurogamer that some of the products Nintendo was touting simply don't exist. Sonic Unleashed, for example, is not getting a Nintendo DS release, nor is Beijing 2008 on the Wii.

Both products have since been removed from Nintendo's software release list. We hope this wasn't too crushing of a blow for your future Nintendo hardware-based purchases.

SEGA comments on Nintendo date listing [Eurogamer]