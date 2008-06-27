Sega's Battery Hen, Egg-Destroying Arcade Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh Sega. Spotted in some run-down Boston arcade by a UK:R reader, this is Sega's Wack-A-Doodle-Do. In which "animated roosters & hens raise their heads, gobble, squawk and cluck as the player races to wack each egg yolk to finish a sequence". Note: these are not regular roosters & hens. They are gangster, robot chickens. So, yeah. Bad chickens. So don't feel bad about crushing their eggs/unborn young. The machine's flyer is after the jump if your hunger for ridiculous Sega arcade machines isn't quite satisfied.

Comments

  • Murcho Guest

    I think they have one at the AMF in Belconnen, ACT. Seemed a bit strange, but then again, I find hiring shoes a bit weird.

