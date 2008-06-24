Serious Question: GTAIV or MGS4?

To: Totilo
From: Bashcraft
RE: The Answer Key
Tricky quiz!
Got sent a copy of Metal Gear Solid 4 today from Kojima Productions. I've been playing through Grand Theft Auto IV, which I still haven't finished, because I've been dealing with a gajillion different things — more than one human should have to at one time! Getting towards the homestretch of that game, and I really like it. But MGS4 just popped up. Usually, I'm finish-one-game-start-another kinda guy, but kinda interested in checking out MGS4.
So............. Whaddaya think? Should I finish GTAIV first and then start MGS4 or just go ahead and start MGS4?
What you missed last night
MGS4 ships a million in Europe
Premium DS Lites for Japan
Simpsons meet... Quake III
Limbo of The Lost devs protest
Crave ditches ESA
PS3 trophies?
go for MGS4, GTA4 is just another GTA4 with better graphics. The city is still as big a ghost town as ever (time square is all lights on the outside but nothing on the inside), whereas MGS4 is an epic adventure that will have you feeling satisfaction at the end of the game like few other games can.
I believe had MGS4 come out before GTA4, GTA would've scored a lot less perfect 10s.