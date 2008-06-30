'Sexy Villainness' in MK v DCU is Apparently Catwoman

Total Mortal Kombat says it got its hands on a Catwoman render for the upcoming Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe title. I did some scrounging for Catwoman pics to see if there was anything obvious out there that could serve as a fake for this sort of thing. Couldn't find any, so, props to TMK (whose water mark is all over this, as the render leak was exclusive to them).

That leaves Prototypical Super Hero, Mystical Super Hero, Amazon Queen, Crazy Villain, and Military Superhero among the unidentified generic descriptors of DC Universe kombatants. Catwoman apparently takes the "Sexy Villainness" title. Not that big of a surprise. Big version of the pic is on the jump.

