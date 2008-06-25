SFIIHD Beta Starts Today

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you purchased Commando 3 on XBLA the other day, good news! What may well have been the real reason you bought it - the Street Fighter II HD beta - kicks off today! Remember, you're supposed to be helping Capcom test the game, not scamming some kind of free, early access, so your complaints that it features only one stage and two fighters (Ken & Ryu) will fall on deaf ears. If you're stuck on how to actually access the beta, it should appear as an option on the game's main menu.

Super Turbo HD Remix Beta hits Wednesday on LIVE [Capcom]

