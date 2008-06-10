Shiny New Civ IV: Colonization Coming To PC

Firaxis is currently at work on Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Colonization, a standalone for Windows PC, Take-Two announced today.

It'll be available in Fall 08, and the announcement says the 1994 title is being rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of the Civ IV engine, adding new graphics, interface and features.

You still lead one of four European countries in conquering the New World, dealing with natives and the other nations and all that wonderfully bloody business. Here's hoping for smallpox blankets? Full release and screens after the jump!