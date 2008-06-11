The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sid Meier Won't Turn His Back On Wii

Sid Meier's not giving up on the Wii. In a recent interview with GameDaily, he said he and Firaxis think the Wii is "a fantastic platform, and have no intentions of turning our backs on it!"

He wouldn't confirm, of course, any plans for a Wii version of Civilisation Revolution but his positive response should be encouraging, at least, to Civ fans.

He was also asked about the possibility of a Civ MMO:

I'm exploring lots of exciting ideas right now. A Civ MMO is a really intriguing idea and we're spending time thinking about how we could make it the fun addictive experience Civ players expect. Beyond that I have some new ideas that are quite different from games I've made in the past - and that's all I'm able to tell you right now. Stand by for more information in the near future!

10 Questions: Firaxis' Sid Meier [GameDaily]

