The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Snake 'Stache Start!

And the Snake 'Stache entries are rolling in! Here's an Old Snake tissue lip from reader Cheese — complete with salute! Now, we didn't say you needed a Kotaku sign for this contest, but if you add one, we'll be happy. (However, you do need one for the Dragon Ball Z contest.) Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. Got that? Entries must be of a non-hair moustache, and it must be on the contestant's face. Finalists will be announced on June 12th. That's soon! The winner with get an exclusive limited edition Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure. More details here. Send your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom. May the best 'stache win!

Hit the jump for two more moustaches. Two more awesome moustaches, that is.

Jake says, "Yee-haw!"

Tozza sends along his entry for "the prestigious Metal Gear mustache contest."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles