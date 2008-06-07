Snake 'Stache Start!

And the Snake 'Stache entries are rolling in! Here's an Old Snake tissue lip from reader Cheese — complete with salute! Now, we didn't say you needed a Kotaku sign for this contest, but if you add one, we'll be happy. (However, you do need one for the Dragon Ball Z contest.) Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. Got that? Entries must be of a non-hair moustache, and it must be on the contestant's face. Finalists will be announced on June 12th. That's soon! The winner with get an exclusive limited edition Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure. More details here. Send your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom. May the best 'stache win!

Two more awesome moustaches

Jake says, "Yee-haw!"

Tozza sends along his entry for "the prestigious Metal Gear mustache contest."