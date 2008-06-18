The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So What Else Did Limbo Of The Lost Steal From?

To recap: PC adventure game Limbo of the Lost has been busted stealing art assets from nearly every PC game released in the past ten years. The list of games it stole from - and the way it used said stolen assets - is hilarious. Almost as hilarious as some of the entries in a competition held over at Rock, Paper, Shotgun, to see who could come up with the best "mocked up screenshots for other levels that might have appeared in Limbo of the Lost". Who'd have thought Majestic would manage to steal something from Peggle. I've included a few of the entries here, but really, you should check out the full catalogue of entries over at RPS. Good times.

By AckterBy John LeonardBy Lacero

Compo Of The Lost Gallery [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

