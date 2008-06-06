So What's Our Metal Gear Solid 4 Surprise?

So Kojima Productions has responded to the review limitation problems regarding Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, and that's nice and all, but did you guys catch the top paragraph of Assistant Producer Ryan Payton's e-mail?

Believe it or not, I've been so busy working on a special surprise for MGS4 buyers (that not even those who have leaked copies of the game can spoil! Haha!), that I haven't had time to catch up on most of the pre-launch excitement.

A special surprise? I love surprises! What ever could it be? It's something that people with leaked copies of the game can't spoil, meaning probably DLC of some sort to kick things off? A special outfit? A new weapon? A cutscene only available through download?

Or is this one of those special surprises like Michael Scott from The Office would come up with? There's no way that folks with leaked copies could ruin ice cream sandwiches.

I suppose that in the interest of more accurate speculation we should stick to the DLC idea. You guys throw out your ideas while I rush to my local grocer's freezer.