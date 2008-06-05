So, Yeah, iPhone's Coming To Japan (Should I Get One?)

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Sushi Sushi

As you may or may not have heard, the iPhone is *finally* announced for Japan. There's no price and no release date, but it has a carrier: Softbank. I think it's gonna do pretty well in Japan, seeing how popular Apple is here. My question: Should I get one? Like... Is it worth it? Keep in mind that I accidently put my last cell phone in the washing machine (and my iPod Shuffle after that) and I honestly don't leave the house very much. At all. For days on end. Weeks, even. (Though today I went to McDonald's to purchase a soft serve ice cream cone because pregnant lady had to have one right now. The woman at the drive through warned me that they couldn't put it in a cup or a holder or something. Try driving with a soft serve ice cream cone. Not easy!)

