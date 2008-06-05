So, Yeah, iPhone's Coming To Japan (Should I Get One?)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Sushi Sushi

As you may or may not have heard, the iPhone is *finally* announced for Japan. There's no price and no release date, but it has a carrier: Softbank. I think it's gonna do pretty well in Japan, seeing how popular Apple is here. My question: Should I get one? Like... Is it worth it? Keep in mind that I accidently put my last cell phone in the washing machine (and my iPod Shuffle after that) and I honestly don't leave the house very much. At all. For days on end. Weeks, even. (Though today I went to McDonald's to purchase a soft serve ice cream cone because pregnant lady had to have one right now. The woman at the drive through warned me that they couldn't put it in a cup or a holder or something. Try driving with a soft serve ice cream cone. Not easy!)

What you missed last night
Kojima Productions says no 90 minute cutscenes (possible spoiler)
How much time do Americans spend with 360s, PS3s, Wiis?
Fishy copies of MGS4 in UK hands
After Itagaki announcement, Tecmo stock price drops
MK vs DC Batman
Microsoft not happy with overcrowded live

