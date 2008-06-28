SOCOM: Confrontation Map Flythroughs



Here's a couple of flythrough videos of two of the maps for the upcoming PlayStation 3 entry in the popular tactical shooter series, SOCOM: Confrontation. Looking at these you might marvel at the details and the textures, working out specific strategies you will use on each map when the game comes out. I, on the other hand, only see an endless sea of corpses littering every surface, each one bearing my name. I might die a great deal in SOCOM matches, but I die tactically, dammit.

If you think Quarantine looks nice, hit the jump for Crossroads - definitely my favourite of the two.