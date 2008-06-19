'Sometimes PSP Piracy Fuels Hardware Sales' (Orly?)

Sony is rarin' to crack down on PSP piracy. According to Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe bossman David Reeves, PSP piracy is a global problem, and that's bad. But Reeves also points out that piracy is pushing PSP sales, and we guess that's good. Here's what David has to say:

There is a piracy problem on PSP. We know about it, we know how it's done. It sometimes fuels the growth of hardware sales, but on balance we are not happy about it.

Plus, minus, frowny faces. We're sure David Reeves will get this all figured out. JUST YOU WATCH, BUSTER!

