It does! I mean, look at this thing. It looks amazing. Absolutely amazing. Speed, bright colours, Sega music, speed, blue skies...oh man. And yet...it's a Sega game. A Sega Sonic game. Made after 1992. Part of me wants to give myself over to the excitement, while the other part is afraid. Afraid they'll find some way to balls this up.
Sonic Unleashed Looks Too Good To Be True
To be honest I don't find it all that appealing. I will hold my final reservations until I play a demo or the retail release.
I mean it looks fun and very fast but can this kind of game have the replay value of the classics?