Sonic Unleashed Looks Too Good To Be True

It does! I mean, look at this thing. It looks amazing. Absolutely amazing. Speed, bright colours, Sega music, speed, blue skies...oh man. And yet...it's a Sega game. A Sega Sonic game. Made after 1992. Part of me wants to give myself over to the excitement, while the other part is afraid. Afraid they'll find some way to balls this up.

  • Dimorphic Guest

    To be honest I don't find it all that appealing. I will hold my final reservations until I play a demo or the retail release.

    I mean it looks fun and very fast but can this kind of game have the replay value of the classics?

  • Jackablade Guest

    Ah, the Joy of Ilinx.

    Its difficult to tell how much interactivity is actually going on there but it looks like one hell of a ride.

