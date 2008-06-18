Sony Announces In-Game XMB, Trophies Coming To PS3 Via 2.40 Firmware

It's official. The next next PlayStation 3 firmware update—version 2.40 for those keeping score at home—will bring in-game access to the Xross Media Bar (XMB) and the addition of "Trophies," a previously rumoured feature that looks to emulate Xbox LIVE Achievements. That's our best guess, obviously, as Sony Computer Entertainment America is shy with the details, something it will be providing later.

The official PlayStation blog adds that the 2.36 update, coming sooner, will improve "system stability" for select PlayStation games. Stability? Pfft! We want shiny trophies and we want them now!

