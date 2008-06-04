The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Expected To Move Forward With In-Game Ad Deal

Thanks to an expected deal with in-game ad company IGA Worldwide, Sony's PS3 is apparently jet set to start getting dynamic in-game ads. Dynamic ads differ from static in-game ads in that it is possible for the ad companies to change the advertisements and get feedback like how long players look at in game ads. That data can then be used in planning future ad campaigns! According to Forbes, it's believed that IGA competitor Double Fusion is also ironing out its own deal with Sony. The Xbox 360 already has dynamic in-game ads, so this supposed impending Sony deal seems rather logical, no?

Sony Set To Open Up To In-Game Ads [Forbes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles