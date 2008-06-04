Sony Expected To Move Forward With In-Game Ad Deal

Thanks to an expected deal with in-game ad company IGA Worldwide, Sony's PS3 is apparently jet set to start getting dynamic in-game ads. Dynamic ads differ from static in-game ads in that it is possible for the ad companies to change the advertisements and get feedback like how long players look at in game ads. That data can then be used in planning future ad campaigns! According to Forbes, it's believed that IGA competitor Double Fusion is also ironing out its own deal with Sony. The Xbox 360 already has dynamic in-game ads, so this supposed impending Sony deal seems rather logical, no?

