Sony Introducing Pay For Demo, "Exclusive Content" Gaming Program

Sony just announced monthly interactive gaming program "Qore: Presented by the PLAYSTATION Network." HD PS3 gaming program Qore (pronounced "Core") will feature exclusive news, interviews and previews as well as behind-the-scenes look at PS titles — not to mention game demos and betas, "game add-ons" and other downloadable content. The show kicks off Thursday, June 5th, and the first episode features SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Secret Agent Clank, Soul Calibur 4 and Afro Samurai, plus new Blu-ray trailers, an exclusive SOCOM: Confrontation theme with an invitation to the SOCOM: Confrontation beta. From Sony's PlayStation.Blog:

To get Qore, simply log onto PSN and go to the PLAYSTATION Store, as you would purchase any other form of downloadable content. Once the single Episode or annual subscription is purchased, that month's episode will be downloaded under the "Game" heading on the Cross Media Bar (XMB). Users who purchase the "Qore Annual Subscription" will notice only that month's episode is available to download. The following month, the new episode will automatically appear in your download list. The introductory price for Qore is $US 2.99 for a single episode and $US 24.99 for an annual subscription of 13 episodes, using your PLAYSTATION Network wallet.

Yep! All that exclusive content (from the platform holder nonetheless!) will set you back $US 2.99 each or $US 24.99 for the year. Hit the jump for a trailer with the show's host Veronica Belmont.

