The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony: 'Live-Like Stuff' In Works For PSN

Those leaked shots of the PS3's upcoming trophy system? Probably just be the start of a wholesale push by Sony to go toe-to-toe with Microsoft in the online space. A "senior PS3 development source" has told VG247 that "there is Live-like stuff coming to PS3, yes. It's going into titles in the works now". Sounds like more than just trophies to me, and if anything, lends a little more credibility to those rumoured 2.40 features from last night, which looked like they were taking "Live-like stuff" like organising and communicating with your friends a lot more seriously than they have up to now on the PSN.

Source: "There is Live-like stuff coming to PS3″ [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles