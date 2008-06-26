Sony: 'Live-Like Stuff' In Works For PSN

Those leaked shots of the PS3's upcoming trophy system? Probably just be the start of a wholesale push by Sony to go toe-to-toe with Microsoft in the online space. A "senior PS3 development source" has told VG247 that "there is Live-like stuff coming to PS3, yes. It's going into titles in the works now". Sounds like more than just trophies to me, and if anything, lends a little more credibility to those rumoured 2.40 features from last night, which looked like they were taking "Live-like stuff" like organising and communicating with your friends a lot more seriously than they have up to now on the PSN.

Source: "There is Live-like stuff coming to PS3″ [VG247]