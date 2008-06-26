Those leaked shots of the PS3's upcoming trophy system? Probably just be the start of a wholesale push by Sony to go toe-to-toe with Microsoft in the online space. A "senior PS3 development source" has told VG247 that "there is Live-like stuff coming to PS3, yes. It's going into titles in the works now". Sounds like more than just trophies to me, and if anything, lends a little more credibility to those rumoured 2.40 features from last night, which looked like they were taking "Live-like stuff" like organising and communicating with your friends a lot more seriously than they have up to now on the PSN.
Sony: 'Live-Like Stuff' In Works For PSN
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink