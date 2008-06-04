Sony Make In-Game Ad Deal Official

As alluded to earlier, Sony Computer Entertainment America and Sony Computer Entertainment Europe have officially announced their in-game advertising deal with IGA Worldwide. Says Justin Townsend, IGA Worldwide CEO:

PLAYSTATION 3 is undoubtedly the prime opportunity for the in-game advertising industry. Through this partnership with Sony Computer Entertainment, IGA can provide advertisers with a large and valuable global user base of 16-35 year old consumers with disposable income. With our standardised awareness-building advertising formats being delivered directly into people's living rooms while they play, there are great opportunities for advertisers looking to engage through an entertainment medium outside of the traditional TV spot.

According to Sony, IGA Worldwide is the company's first in-game ad partner. Hit the jump for the full press release.