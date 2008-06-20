Sorry Europe, No Metal Gear Database For You

If you're European, and ran to your PS3 this morning, clawing like a madman for the Metal Gear database that Japan and the US got, you'll no doubt already be sitting in a puddle of your own anguish, wondering aloud why SCEE couldn't follow suit and make it part of this week's downloads. Which they didn't. No doubt it's got something to do with translating Kojima's tangled storyline into 17 languages. If you've bothered setting yourself up with an American (or Japanese, it has an English-language option) PSN account, you'll have to jump in and grab it from there.