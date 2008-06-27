Soul Calibur IV Features Hot Tag-Team Action

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The latest issue of Famitsu has more news on Soul Calibur IV. Nothing on Star Wars or disappearing clothes here, though, this stuff's technical: the game will feature tag-team action. Yup, in the good old-fashioned Marvel v Capcom style. Well, almost. It's supposedly not quite as extensive - it's suggested that team-mates are used only for stuff like combos, not full-blooded, mid-battle tap-outs. There's also only mention of it being available in singleplayer, but still. A Vader-Kratos one-two punch? What a weird and wonderful world we live in.

