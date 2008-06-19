The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Space Invader Headphones Set to Invade my Head

Yes! More Space Invaders!!

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the famous shump precursor, Taito has been going hog wild with bizarre Space Invaders products, which is pretty awesome. The latest in the slew of bad merchandising that I still plan on buying are these headphones featuring the bitty bad guys. No details on who actually made the guts of these $AU 21.16 cans so I'm thinking they're absolute crap... and yet I still want them when they hit in October.

Space Invader Headphones [ShopNCSX, thanks NCS]

