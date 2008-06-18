The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Spore Creature Creator Trial Available Today

Time to create your own Fruit Fucker! Maxis proudly announces the worldwide availability of the Spore Creature Creature Creator trial. Players can head over to http://www.spore.com/trial right now and download the PC and MAC versions of the demo version, while the full version should be showing up at retail today or tomorrow - call ahead. You can also buy the full version of the Creature Creator via EA's store, though when I purchased it earlier today it was listed as a preorder, available for download tomorrow.

I've managed to avoid the Creature Creator for the most part myself, but this launch trailer sucked me in as soon as I heard the bizarre little critters making cute squeaking noises. I am a complete sucker for cute squeaking noises, as my dating history is sure to prove.

Comments

  • Scarbo Guest

    I'm still having trouble getting it in AU. Apparently it's only available to US and Canadian citizens. You can trust EA to fuck up new releases.

    0
  • namarrgon @Namarrgon

    Yeah, frickin' annoying. It's available from the UK direct2drive site too, but I can't buy it from there either.

    Bloody EA. Do they WANT us to pirate their software?

    0
  • Scarbo Guest

    I heard somewhere about a 20 June release date. Not sure though, but if it's still only available to US and Canadian citizens, EA can suck my balls.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles