Spore Creature Creator Bowser Compatible



As we did with Miis and custom Forza Motorsport 2 paint jobs many moons ago, so are we now nearing the peal of clever Spore creature creation tolerance. Oh, some are just fantastic, but after recreations of just about every video game thing in existence in Spore monster form, we're starting to lose interest quickly. Possibly quicker than ever before, sadly. That said, this Bowser recreation is simply too high in quality to pass up. Reader Shawn was kind enough to pass on the Kezins discovery and for that we thank him.