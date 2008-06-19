Sporepedia: 350,000 And Counting

OK. We get it. You like the Spore Creature Creator. Just don't like it too much too soon, OK? It's poor form to gorge yourself on garlic bread before the main course arrives. I say this because, having just popped on to have a little browse on the Sporepedia, I see there are already over 350,000 creatures on there, a number that'll already be higher by the time you read this. Really, 350,000? Don't you all have, like, jobs?

[Sporepedia]