Sporepedia A Million Strong And Growing

You want proof that people have far too much free time? Kotakuite Steven dropped us a line this morning to point out that the Sporepdia at Spore.com has just surpassed the one million creature mark merely a week after the release of the Creature Creator. Big numbers, even though we've technically slowed down since last week's 350,000 milestone.

At this rate, if my calculations prove correct, we should be completely and utterly sick of seeing Spore creatures by the time the full game drops in September.

Sporepedia [Official Spore Website]

