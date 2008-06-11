Spore's Sporepedia Goes Live

Care to take a gander at the breadth and depth of Spore's creature creator? Then direct thy internet compass northward to the official Spore web site, with a freshly populated "Sporepedia" that's growing by the minute. The Spore monster manual has more variety than one could shake a stick at, with creatures that are fuzzy, tentacled, even ones that look like walking Bosch pears. Already, more than a gross of man-made beasts have been uploaded.
We're just a week away from the Spore Creature Creator going public, meaning it wouldn't hurt to brush up on the SimEverything bestiary before you get your mouse pointer on it.
Sporepedia [Spore.com]
