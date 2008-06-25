If you need to get your "man, the Japanese PSN is so much better" rants out of your system first, do it, then get back to us. All better? Right, on we go! Square-Enix has committed to re-releasing many of their classic titles over the PlayStation Network, starting today, with two Square games (Xenogears and Einhander) and two Enix games (Rakugaki Showtime and Astronoka). They're all available for ¥600 ($AU 5.75). According to this week's issue of Dengeki PlayStation, they're planning on releasing twelve games in total, so you've got plenty more chances to whine about the absence of your game of choice.
Square Enix Classics Start Hitting Japanese PSN
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink