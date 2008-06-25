Square Enix Classics Start Hitting Japanese PSN

If you need to get your "man, the Japanese PSN is so much better" rants out of your system first, do it, then get back to us. All better? Right, on we go! Square-Enix has committed to re-releasing many of their classic titles over the PlayStation Network, starting today, with two Square games (Xenogears and Einhander) and two Enix games (Rakugaki Showtime and Astronoka). They're all available for ¥600 ($AU 5.75). According to this week's issue of Dengeki PlayStation, they're planning on releasing twelve games in total, so you've got plenty more chances to whine about the absence of your game of choice.