Square Enix Final Fantasy Album Screws Up Human Eyes

See that? That's the top of Square Enix music album Final Fantasy Remix. We are putting the rest of the album behind the jump — not because it's risky or anything, but because it will give you a headache into enternity. The actual CD features piano "remixes" of Famicom, Super Famicom and PlayStation era Final Fantasy tunes. On sale this August, but the exact title list is still being finalised. Hit the jump for the full album art and regret it for the rest of your life.

Two minutes, that's all I can last before getting angry and feeling like throwing up.

Final Fantasy Remix Album

