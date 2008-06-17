Square Enix's New Japanese Arcade Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bust out the fancy hats! Square Enix honcho Yoichi Wada held the opening ceremony for card-based arcade game Lord of Vermilion at Shinjuku Taito Station. The game isn't Square Enix's first entry into card-based arcade games, which are very popular in Japan, as previously the company released a slapped Dragon Quest on a kiddy card game. In LoV and other similar card-based games, players moved cards around on a sensor field, which corresponds to their on-screen movement in real time. These arcade games are a tad on the pricey side, forcing players to not only pay-per-play but also for the actual cards themselves. It goes without saying that the cards are collector's items themselves! Lord of Vermilion Launches [Game Watch Impress]

