Square Enix's New Japanese Arcade Game

Bust out the fancy hats! Square Enix honcho Yoichi Wada held the opening ceremony for card-based arcade game Lord of Vermilion at Shinjuku Taito Station. The game isn't Square Enix's first entry into card-based arcade games, which are very popular in Japan, as previously the company released a slapped Dragon Quest on a kiddy card game. In LoV and other similar card-based games, players moved cards around on a sensor field, which corresponds to their on-screen movement in real time. These arcade games are a tad on the pricey side, forcing players to not only pay-per-play but also for the actual cards themselves. It goes without saying that the cards are collector's items themselves! Lord of Vermilion Launches [Game Watch Impress]