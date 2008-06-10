The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Star Ocean 4 Coming To Xbox 360 in 2009

Square Enix and tri-Ace's RPG Star Ocean 4 is coming to the Xbox 360. The game has gotten a final title as well: Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope. The game will be released in 2009. SO4 was first announced back in 2007 at the Square Enix Party, and it will take place a few hundred years before the first Star Ocean title. The title was originally thought to be a PS3 exclusive. Obviously, because this is a Microsoft event, no word if and when it will appear on the PLAYSTATION 3. Hit the jump for the logo and title.

Star Ocean 4 Decided and 2009 Release [Famitsu]

