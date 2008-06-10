Star Ocean 4 Coming To Xbox 360 in 2009

Square Enix and tri-Ace's RPG Star Ocean 4 is coming to the Xbox 360. The game has gotten a final title as well: Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope. The game will be released in 2009. SO4 was first announced back in 2007 at the Square Enix Party, and it will take place a few hundred years before the first Star Ocean title. The title was originally thought to be a PS3 exclusive. Obviously, because this is a Microsoft event, no word if and when it will appear on the PLAYSTATION 3. Hit the jump for the logo and title.
Star Ocean 4 Decided and 2009 Release [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink