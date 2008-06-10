Star Ocean 4, Infinite Undiscovery Trailers



Tonight's Microsoft Japan RPG press event wasn't all about announcements. There were videos, too! Here's two of them. Above, a trailer for Squeenix & Tri-Ace's Star Ocean 4, helpfully (and relatively tastefully) dubbed in English for all us English-speaking sorts. After the jump, an Infinite Undiscovery clip that takes the old trailer, keeps the cheese and throws in a few new scenes to try and hold your attention.