Starz And Microsoft Hook Up For Promo Sweepstakes

Ever wanted to win prizes watching "Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand-Up" and "The Bronx Bunny Show" on your Xbox 360? Sure you did. Microsoft and Starz Media announced today they're giving out free episodes of these shows for Xbox Live, hoping to promote the new Starz store on the service.

Users who visit the partnership website between now and June 23rd will get the free eps, and be entered to win Xbox 360 consoles, video games and DVDs.

The Starz service launched in May, and in addition to these two series, it currently offers "Head Case" and "Tripping the Rift." Starz says that new seasons from these series will be announced for Live in the coming months, plus news shows like "Painkiller Jane" and "Crash," a TV series based on the movie.

Now's when I confess I've never heard of any of these TV shows. I rarely watch shows on Live - am I in the minority?

