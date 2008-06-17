Stores Now Dealing Cocaine In Australia & NZ

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

cocaine_drink.jpgYou know that crazy energy drink named "Cocaine" that caused such a ruckus overseas? Well, it may soon incite similar controversy in our part of the world. The Christchurch-based Wize Marketing has organised with manufacturer Redux Beverages to distribute Cocaine in Australia and New Zealand.

Cocaine contains 280mg of caffeine - 3.5 times the amount in an average can of Red Bull or cup of coffee. Enough to get you wired, cause heart palpitations or make your eyeballs combust.

While technically the drink is (mostly) harmless, I'm sure an angry parent of some description will ink a letter to their local MP condemning the beverage based on its name. Not that it bothers me - it's not like we don't have enough energy drinks to choose from as it is.

  • Hobbzilla Guest

    Heart palpitations aren't exactly harmless. However, that hasn't stopped me before.

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    While 3.5 times the regular caffiene is definitely a plus, Brawndo, the Thirst Mutilator, will always be the drink of choice for me.

    ...If they ever sell it here.
    http://www.brawndo.com/

    (I don't sell Brawndo or have any affiliation with Brawndo. I just liked a certain movie.)

  • Rowr Guest

    We need a plus 18 rating for energy drinks...

  • Jamey Kirby Guest

    Brawndo will be coming at the same time as Cocaine; we make both.

  • Wize Marketing Inc NZ Guest

    YES! We agree that "Cocaine Energy Drink" Should be R18 along with other energy drinks. email us [email protected] or 0800 888 928. (WIZE MARKETING)

  • Alex Roberts Guest

    I'm pretty sure that the limit for caffeine in a soft drink is 36mg/250ml (same as red bull) in australia.

    0
  • Wize Marketing Inc NZ Guest

    We have made some amazing advances to this great drink and yes the legal content for Australian Food Health has been met... Yet still "Cocaine Energy Drink" is 3.5 x stronger than the R-Bull.
    (WIZE MARKETING)

  • Zazzy Guest

    I know something stronger then this cocaine drink that has legally been around for ever...
    ***
    Go to a coffee shop and ask for 5-8 shots of short black coffee... 3sugars.

    drink within 10min and enjoy the incredible buzz for the next hour or so..

    PS. I live in Sydney Aust and so far i have not seen this energy drink sold in any shop.. I have only been able to find it on ebay... anyone know which retailers sell it?

  • Daniel Guest

    I have been looking for this drink but cant find it anywhere? Can someone tell me where its sold in Sydney?

