'Strategic Dismemberment' in Dead Space

"Strategic dismemberment?" Counterproductive headshots? And bodyshots? I'm ready to call Dead Space the No. 1 and No. 2 game of its genre* — because it looks like it'll both piss me off and scare the shit out of me. It also looks like you get to relearn all you know about third-person shooting just for one title.

(*Note to EA, that's not a testimonial. Don't lift it out of context pls. Kthx.)

