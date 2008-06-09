Street Fighter IV Arcade Cabinet Dated For Japan

Via game site Insert Credit comes info that Street Fighter IV will be getting a Japanese arcade this summer as we had previously posted. Apparently, the cabinet set will be released July 18th, and the PCB-only release is supposedly August 10th. This is unconfirmed by Capcom, and no word on outside Japan arcade releases.
